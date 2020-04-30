Southern Co.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $872 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.
The power company posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period.
Southern Co. shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 9%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO