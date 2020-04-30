Study: Drug used to treat COVID-19 patients shows promising results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s promising signs Remdesivir, an experimental drug being tested on COVID-19 patients, is working.
UAB is one of the sites where the trial is taking place. Doctors aren’t calling this a game changer just yet, but they say it is a glimmer of hope. Researchers say the drug helped patients recover from coronavirus faster. The drug was partly developed at UAB and sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
The preliminary results found that patients recovered over 30% faster in 11 days rather than 15 days. UAB experts tell us the results also suggest a slightly lower mortality rate.
There’s cautious optimism among the medical community.
“We know that this is something that will actually help patients. We need to determine how this drug can best be implemented. This is very likely to have impact for how we’re able to manage people going forward and now have confidence that we have at least one drug that’s available that will improve overall outcome,” Dr. Nathan Erdmann/ UAB Div. of Infectious Diseases said.
The FDA could issue an emergency authorization to use this drug to treat COVID-19 patients. The agency tells the New York Times it’s been in contact with the drug maker about possibly making it available as quickly as they can.
