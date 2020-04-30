Suspect arrested after stolen iPads, iPods sold online

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Police Department is searching for property stolen in a recent burglary.
Police say Sebastian Riggs and several other suspects stole over 40 Apple iPads and 25 Apple iPods. After the burglary, Riggs reportedly sold several of the stolen items via Facebook Marketplace, Let go, and eBay. Police believe the other suspects aided in selling the items in the surrounding areas.
Riggs is in custody and has been charged with burglary and theft.
The stolen iPads and iPods may have a place on the back where a sticker was attached. Anyone who believes they have bought a suspicious electronic item in the tri-county area with a matching description, please contact the Wetumpka Police Department at 334-514-5471. You can also call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP with information about this case.
