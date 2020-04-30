Troy football adjusting to new ‘normal’ during COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - It's been nearly two months since the Troy football program held a team practice due to the coronavirus. Thankfully, no one in the program has been affected.
“It’s been a crazy six weeks for sure. Fortunately for us, everyone has been healthy that’s in our program, and their families as well, so that’s been good,” said head coach Chip Lindsey.
While the virus shifted the way spring season was conducted, coach Lindsey has found a sense of normalcy for his team in the offseason.
“We’ve had normal staff meetings, normal positions meetings, and to be honest with you, our meetings may have been as good or even better than they were before it feels like on this Zoom like we are right now,” said Lindsey.
During his time away from the field, Lindsey has focused on filling in the pieces lost this past season; one of the biggest spots to fill is the quarterback position, as former starter Kaleb Barker leaves the program.
“Gunnar Watson, Jacob Free and Parker McNeil separated themselves after five practices, and we were ready to thin the reps out with those three guys,” said Lindsey. “It’s fun when you have a competition, because you see who’s really motivated to do extra and do those things and all three are working their tails off trying to get better.”
As the team moves forward, there are still many uncertainties the NCAA is trying to work through, such as what summer workouts will look like, and whether or not there will be fans in 2020.
Regardless of the outcome, Lindsey is making sure his team is fully prepared.
“The message has been, ‘Hey, we don’t know when, so you better be ready.’ just trying to keep those guys motivated to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lindsey. “Our motto is ‘Trojan Tough’ and that’s what we’re telling our kids. We’re gonna figure out who wants to be here and who wants to play. That’s been our focus, and I really can’t wait to get this team back on campus and get started.”
The Trojans are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home, where they’ll host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.