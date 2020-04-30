Universities extend decision deadline for high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students are facing some tough choices about college as the May 1st decision deadline approaches, but there is some good news for those high school seniors who haven’t made up their minds.
Kristina Scott, the executive director of Alabama Possible, says dozens of colleges and universities have pushed back their decision and deposit deadline to June 1st to help students and parents decide what’s best for them during this COVID-19 pandemic.
A few schools extending their deadline to June 1st: Auburn University, the University of Alabama, UAB, and Birmingham Southern.
Scott says not every university has extended their deadline and it’s important to call the school you might be attending.
“That decision deadline and deposit that’s due is to help the college plan for your student to be there in August, to make sure there’s enough freshman classes, to make sure they have a dorm room available,” Scott said.
If you’re planning on attending a community college, Scott says they work on open admissions and you can apply closer to when the semester begins. “It’s always better to plan ahead because you will have to fill out paper work,” said Scott.
To see which schools have extended their deadline, you can go to the Alabama Possible website by clicking here.
