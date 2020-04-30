Wedding industry impacted by COVID-19

“Our first event canceled on March 3,” said owner of The Bottling Plant Event Center, Lisa Ditchkoff. “Not just wedding and wedding receptions. We’ve had rehearsal dinners, all sorts of different types of events. We’ve been completely flat because every single event has had to cancel. One that rescheduled from March to May, may even have to reschedule again. So, we’re just trying to do the best we can to keep going over here.”