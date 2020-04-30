Wedding industry impacted by COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - In order to maintain social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are canceling or postponing their wedding, meaning that people in the wedding industry are taking a big hit.
“Our first event canceled on March 3,” said owner of The Bottling Plant Event Center, Lisa Ditchkoff. “Not just wedding and wedding receptions. We’ve had rehearsal dinners, all sorts of different types of events. We’ve been completely flat because every single event has had to cancel. One that rescheduled from March to May, may even have to reschedule again. So, we’re just trying to do the best we can to keep going over here.”
Ditchkoff said they’ve had over 30 events canceled or postponed since March.
“So its been really hard. Also in addition to events canceling, we’ve gone a long duration without events scheduling so there’s still a lot of fear out there,” she said.
Since they can't open as a venue, they're relying on wine sales to get by.
“We have a wine retail license so we’ve started selling wine in bulk,” said Ditchkoff. “We also do food. We offer food curbside or delivery.”
Another part of a bride’s big day? The photographer. Andrew Swindle, owner of Andrew Swindle Photography, said that between graduations and weddings, this is normally one of the busiest times of the year. But that has changed.
“Photography in general as an industry is always kind of an ebb and flow. It’s always one day you can be very busy and then one day it can be very, very slow. With the coronavirus there are setbacks. I had a few weddings in May that had to be postponed, some were just canceled, some were home weddings,” said Swindle.
He even had to postpone his own wedding.
“Me and my fiance, Catherine, we were supposed to actually get married next Saturday on May 9," he said. "We actually still are going to get married that day, we kind of told ourselves, why postpone the marriage and the union of us two? So, we’re going to postpone the wedding and postpone the ceremony, but we’re still gonna get married on May 9.”
Both Swindle and Ditchkoff say they’re looking forward to business picking back up in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.