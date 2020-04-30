Who’s ready for some days in the 90s?!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve made it past Wednesday, get ready for a dry, quiet and much warmer pattern into the weekend and early next week. There truly isn’t a legitimate rain chance in the forecast until maybe next Wednesday.
If you aren’t exactly a fan of the heat, we suggest soaking up the weather both today and tomorrow. Highs will only reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon.
Not only that, but there will be a nice “cool” breeze to alongside the very comfortable temperatures.
Beginning Friday it’s wall-to-wall sunshine into early next week as a Southeast ridge develops, keeping all precipitation and most cloud cover away from central and southern Alabama.
Again, enjoy Thursday and Friday if you don’t like the heat.
By Saturday we’re well into the mid-80s. By Sunday and Monday it’s upper 80s to around 90° for most of us, especially the farther south you are. As it currently looks, next Tuesday will be the peak of the heat. Highs will likely rise several degrees into the 90s for much of the area.
Fortunately there won’t be much of a humidity factor until perhaps Monday afternoon. The only truly “humid” or “muggy” days appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday. That will help make the heat much more tolerable.
And as mentioned above, there really isn’t a legitimate rain threat in the forecast. The above image shows the EURO model and its thoughts on total rainfall through 10 p.m. next Tuesday. Yeah, that’s a big ole goose egg for most locations!
