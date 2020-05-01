County Road 12: From Prattville to Harvard

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - For seniors, this has been a strange and sad end to their high school careers. No senior proms or big graduation ceremonies.
For one Autauga county student, it’s still an exciting time.
“It’s starting to sink in a little bit,” said Prattville senior Will McQuiston. “But every time I think about it, I’m like whoa.”
Last week he got to make a choice most of us will never have. Harvard or Yale?
″It really came down to where I felt more secure. I thought about it and prayed about it and I just felt like I had security in Harvard."
So, it’s off to the Ivy Leagues and the Harvard Crimson. As you can imagine getting in, is extremely tough but so is Will. He attacked the ACT test much like opponents on the football field.
“The first time I took it I was a freshman. I was shooting for a 26 and I got a 32.”
32 is great, but to be perfect he’d need a 36. That happened his junior year.
″I was very excited, I called my grandmother right after."
He worked hard, hitting the books and the field. McQuiston was a standout football player for the Prattville Lions.
″I’ve played football for 11 years and it’s really a major part of my life. I’ve learned a bunch of lessons like teamwork, discipline, but at the same time it has been a family.”
His friends are already giving him a hard time about heading to the Ivy League.
“Whenever I do something stupid they will say ‘that’s that brain that got you into Harvard’.”
There’s still plenty of uncertainty because of the coronavirus, but Will is ready for the next big step in life.
″I’ve always lived in Prattville. I’ll be going from a town of 30,000 to Boston."
He plans to leave for Harvard in late August and is still thinking about walking on for the football team.
