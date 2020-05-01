Easterseals Camp ASCCA cancels summer camps amid pandemic

“By the time we got to the end of April, we just knew that there was no way to have summer camp the way that we do things,” Rickman said. “In a residential camp, serving 100 campers each week, and bringing in staff to be their caregivers. I am not saying every camp needs to cancel in the state, but for us, there was no way to safely do what we do and safety is always going to be our number one concern.”