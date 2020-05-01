Former Trinity students enjoy a walk to remember

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a walk to remember!
A group of former Trinity Presbyterian School students, who are all back home from college because of the coronavirus, have been getting together in the afternoons and walking around Wynlakes Golf and Country Club.
It has become a great way to catch up.
Friday, those 10 friends decided a short walk was not enough. They stepped it up to a marathon.
They walked all over east Montgomery for 26.2 miles.
They started at 7 a.m. and finished a little after 3 p.m. at Wynlakes.
“We started off excited. There were some long strips, but it was fun. We had each other to encourage us, so it went well,” said University of Alabama student Miller Johnson.
“We basically made a little formation six feet apart on the sidewalk. The opposite person stands in the road," said University of Alabama student Lauren Hemmings. “Just to get a break from our studies and catch up. A lot of us go to different universities now so it has been a sweet time to connect again.”
"The last year, even though we have caught up a lot, we were talking about the most detailed things that have happened in our lives. It was really good to catch up," said Auburn University student Caroline Chapman.
How did they feel after the marathon?
"I could do another one," shouted Chapman.
They say their Saturday plans will include a lot of rest.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.