High-speed chase ends in crash in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash in Crenshaw County late Thursday night.
Aaron Hurtado is charged with felony attempting to elude.
Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears said he also plans to charge Hurtado with the attempted murder of two deputies and one Brantley police officer who were involved in the chase.
Mears said the chase started in Coffee County when officers tried to pull Hurtado, who was driving a vehicle stolen in Houston County, over. Hurtado had allegedly pulled a gun on a woman between Enterprise and Elba.
The chase continued into Crenshaw County where deputies pursued Hurtado on Alabama 141 and then through Brantley. The sheriff said Hurtado hit 115 miles per hour and tried to hit several vehicles head on in Brantley.
Hurtado was also reportedly waving a gun out the window during the chase.
Deputies performed a PIT maneuver near the hospital in Luverne. He turned and went the other direction. They performed another PIT maneuver, and the Hurtado’s vehicle crashed on its side around 11 p.m. in Luverne, the sheriff said.
They were able to get his gun away from him. A second gun was found inside the vehicle.
The sheriff said a deputy’s Ford F-150 was damaged and likely totaled in the incident.
“It was worth it because I’m telling you this guy was dangerous and he was trying to hurt somebody,” Mears said.
One deputy was treated for cuts and released from the hospital.
The suspect was also treated at a hospital and then booked in the Crenshaw County Jail.
