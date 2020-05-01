Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A metal tiger stolen from outside a Tucson attraction earlier this week has been returned. The Arizona Daily Star reports that statue owner Jessica Bates Wills says a truck pulled up to Trail Dust Town on Thursday afternoon with the tiger inside. Wills says the driver told her he bought the statue at a junk yard without knowing its origin and decided to return it once he found out it was stolen. The tiger weighs up to 400 pounds and had been on the property for about 20 years. It was discovered missing early Monday. Wills says much of the statue’s paint has been removed, however. She says the statue now is in storage until it can be fixed up and displayed more securely.