Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

OKOLONA, Miss. (AP) — A judge ordered the mayor of a Mississippi town to set another election for its town marshal seat. The original election was challenged nearly three years ago. News outlets reported Tuesday that the mayor of Okolona was given five days to schedule the election. William Randle had been declared the winner of a 2017 Democratic primary election by one vote. He was up against Tommie Ivy Sr., who challenged the election and was later sworn in. Randle contested the ruling that kept him off the ballot after Ivy's challenge. The state supreme court ruled that Randle was unfairly excluded. A date for the new election hasn't yet been announced.