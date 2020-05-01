Local center concerned about victims quarantined with abusers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Staying home can reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but it can also increase the dangers for families living with domestic violence.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline says during the pandemic abusive partners may do things like the following:
- Withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizers or disinfectants
- Share information about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors
- Or withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance or
- Prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they have symptoms
The Family Sunshine Center is concerned victims are being quarantined with an abuser.
“We do believe that it’s increasing although we are not seeing an increasing number of victims reach out to us over our last year numbers, but we know that certain factors go into kind of excess, exaggerating the domestic violence issues and being quarantined being together all the time, financial worries, loss of a job, or just general stress of being in those situations can make the incidences worse,” said Family Sunshine Center Executive Director Tay Knight.
If you are a victim - reach out for help.
Anyone needing support can call the Family Sunshine Center at 334-263-0218 or the state hotline at 1*-800-650-6522.
