Maintenance workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maintenance workers usually go from house to house, fixing all kinds of projects, but because of the coronavirus pandemic they’re having to do their jobs a little differently.
“It’s taking longer to get jobs done,” said Gillis Construction Company Owner Daniel Gillis.
He said the coronavirus has made his job a little more complicated, from gathering supplies to completing tasks.
“Some customers are not wanting people in their house right now. Getting materials is a little bit difficult, because the stores are limiting the amount of people they allow in,” Gillis said.
He says he’s also seeing more people waiting to schedule maintenance work.
“People are still calling and let me look at the job and they sign a contract and everything, but then they say, hey let’s give it a few weeks and see how this is going to go and how long this is going to take before you actually start,” shared Gillis.
Gillis said his team has been wearing personal protective equipment and doing phone screenings before entering someone’s home.
“We call and ask if anyone in the house has been sick, then we determine whether it’s safe for us to go to the house. If someone has been sick then we usually tell them, let’s give it about two weeks unless it’s an absolute emergency that we have to be there for,” he said.
Gillis says they have been working consistently over the past month.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.