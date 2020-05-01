Drugs confiscated in ‘care package’ meant for inmate

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A package meant for a Covington County inmate was confiscated by officers and now suspects are being sought.
Sheriff Blake Turman says meth and synthetic marijuana were discovered by a corrections officer Friday morning in a “care package” that was meant for one of the Covington County Jail’s inmates.
An arrest is imminent as law enforcement continues the search for suspects, according to the sheriff.
Turman says packages aren’t normally allowed, but the coronavirus pandemic has left the jail limited in supplies.
The commissary will be available and if family member or friend would like to send an inmate some sundries, then they can be purchased at the jail through the system, Turman says.
Turman says no packages of any sort will be allowed to go to any inmates for any reason other than medical emergency.
