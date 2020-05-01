MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate offices reopen Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the doors on March 17th.
Probate officials say there is a new focus on keeping the public and employees safe.
“We’re going to require anyone who comes into any of our offices and downtown, you won’t be allowed in unless you have a face mask. And then once you come in, you’re going to have your temperature checked by a Sheriff’s deputy and then you’re going to find that we’re observing the six-foot buffer zone, so we’re going to make sure that we have the distance requirements,” Probate Judge JC Love explained. “So when you come to any of our satellite offices in the waiting room you’re going to be sitting six feet apart and then when you’re standing in line, you’ll be standing in line six feet apart. We have glass partitions that help for any bodily fluids, saliva, spit, anyone coughing, to separate that and protect our employees. We really have required our employees to wear face masks even though we weren’t open to the public the past month.”
While the Montgomery Probate offices have been closed, most services have still been available online. Now the public can handle licenses and registration in person once again.
“They’ll be able to go ahead and renew their automobile license, registration, able to renew a driver’s license, business license, they’ll be able to file things just as normal,” Love explained. “Anything they were able to do before the closing , they’ll be able to do on Friday, just with the limited guidance of the buffer and limited people who wisl be able to enter the building at a particular time. But we’ll be back and fully staffed just as before and ready to go to serve the residents of Montgomery County.”
The only thing that won't be resuming is in-person hearings.
“What came down from the Alabama Supreme Court is that we were no longer doing in-person court proceedings, so we found a way of allowing us to handle the involuntary commitments, but also how do we handle some of the smaller uncontested matters of the court to allow us to still be able to keep our court system going,” Love explained. "One of the things that really helped us is what we were looking at before we even got to this pandemic is how to join with the state system and having an online filing system that keeps people from having to come down and actually having to file documents, allowed people to go ahead and do so online. So that’s something we’re looking at now to get done sooner rather than later. "
Love and his staff have learned some important lessons during this pandemic.
"You know, you always have to be willing to adapt to change. That we can always get used to doing something one particular way and there's always a new and better way to do something. and I think we're finding that out each and every day. And we just have to be willing to adjust to that as we're adjusting to this new normal, and how we all find ourselves living life, what was normal, and how we're adjusting to this new normal."
Love says his office is working to put that new normal into action, in the form of a new app.
"The way people communicate is different now than it was 10 years ago. Where it used to be go to my website, now it’s go to my app and download my app. So with that app, you’ll be able to find out where your polling place is on election day, go and check to see what the wait times are at any of our satellite locations if you want to go and visit them, a lot of people now will visit our locations either before they go to work, or on their lunch hour, and so we’re looking at our wait times, we want to get people out as quickly and efficiently as possible, be able to register their tags, renew their driver’s license online, be able to register to vote, request an absentee ballot from this app. And by having this app, we would be able to relay information to people a lot easier.
Love hopes to have that app up and running and ready to download in the next few weeks.
