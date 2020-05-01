Montgomery county probate offices reopen Friday

"The way people communicate is different now than it was 10 years ago. Where it used to be go to my website, now it’s go to my app and download my app. So with that app, you’ll be able to find out where your polling place is on election day, go and check to see what the wait times are at any of our satellite locations if you want to go and visit them, a lot of people now will visit our locations either before they go to work, or on their lunch hour, and so we’re looking at our wait times, we want to get people out as quickly and efficiently as possible, be able to register their tags, renew their driver’s license online, be able to register to vote, request an absentee ballot from this app. And by having this app, we would be able to relay information to people a lot easier.