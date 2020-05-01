New chapter for Eastdale Mall in midst of pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The retail gates opened Friday as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey eased restrictions in her plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy. The official time was 5 p.m. Thursday, but many merchants waited until Friday to open their doors.
Eastdale Mall reopened for the first time Friday as the economy reopens on the retail side.
“You wanna pay with check or card?" asked one merchant to a customer.
Destin Golden couldn’t be more pleased, itching to get in and spend some money.
“Oh yeah, I am very glad. I’ve been in the house, trying to get stuff for the house,” Golden said.
The very thing business owners, like Jessi Rodriguez, wanted to hear.
“Because it’s been a while, and I know most of our customers are excited to come back and purchase with us," said Rodriguez. “I’m glad to be back.”
“We’re confident we can recover. It’s just having time to adjust to everything,” said Pro Designs Owner Brian Smedley.
There will be restrictions, however. The operations manager spent part of his morning before the mall opened taping up important signs for all of us such as keeping your distance to six feet apart.
Customers will notice the stand-alone hand sanitizer stations. A new normal for now, but one Richard Holman had been preparing for some time.
“We do this everyday. It’s important. If you come in the door, you touch a door, you touch a fountain, you go to the restrooms. We need to make sure we’re sanitizing," said Holman. "We want people to be safe and want people to be sanitized free.”
Like all businesses affected by the pandemic Eastdale Mall lost big bucks, but that was then; this is now, wiping the slate clean and starting over with a single focus of salvaging the rest of 2020.
The mall brought back all of 29 of its employees. They started reporting to work Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.