13 people arrested after police search “the farm” in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirteen people were arrested after dozens of law enforcement searched a large property in rural Prattville Thursday morning.
The property, known as “the farm,” is on Langford Drive off County Road 4.
Chief Deputy District Attorney C. J. Robinson said they executed the search warrant for narcotics, but they suspect other criminal activity on the more than 40-acre property.
“It’s very possible there could be an array of charges coming out. This ranges from narcotics, stolen property and whatever else you may find when we get in there. We do also anticipate there to be an array of seizures coming out of this property. It’s been used for criminal activity for quite a while,” Robinson said.
The following people were arrested:
- Jimothy Deaundrey Ford, 36, Prattville. Charged with: Drug Trafficking - $500,000 bond
- Matthew Adam Mooney, 29, Prattville. Charged with: Distribution of Controlled Substance - $30,000 cash bond, Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - $6,000 cash bond, Drug Trafficking - $500,000 bond
- Savannah Louise Nelson, 19, Millbrook. Charged with: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - $6,000 cash bond, Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond
- Martez Kevon Mosely, 20, Prattville. Charged with: Possession of Marijuana First - $15,000 cash bond
- Syketo Cadell Anderson, 41, Prattville. Charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond
- Kendrick Taryvaun Williams, 24, Millbrook. Charged with: Possession of Marijuana Second - $6,000 cash bond
- Amajay Shomari Nelson-Cox, 21, Montgomery. Charged with: Possession of Marijuana Second - $6,000 cash bond
- Andrevious Quinton Carter, 21, Prattville. Charged with: Possession of Marijuana Second - $6,000 cash bond. Arrested on Probation Warrant for: Burglary Third & Theft of Property Second - No Bond
- Brittney Lane Gissendanner, 29, Millbrook. Charged with: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - $6,000 cash bond, Possession of Marijuana Second - $6,000 cash bond
- Dena Danielle Haney Smith, 36, Prattville. Charged with: Distribution of Controlled Substance - $30,000 cash bond, Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond, Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - $6,000 cash bond
- Courtney Romeriz Rogers, 38, Prattville. Charged with: Distribution of Controlled Substance - $30,000 cash bond, Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond, Possession of Marijuana First - $10,000 cash bond
- Ann Morgan Kinney, 30, Prattville. Charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance - $15,000 cash bond
- Alissa Renne Newton, 30, Prattville. Arrested on FTA’s with Prattville Police Department on: Expired Tag - $150 cash bond, Public Intoxication - $500 cash bond
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.