Some elective procedures, clinic appointments to resume at Baptist facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health says some elective procedures and clinic appointments will resume Monday following the start of the state’s safer at home order.
According to Baptist, the following guidelines are also being established for elective procedures:
- Outpatient surgery patients must be accompanied by a responsible party (family member, friend, or parent) during their time at Baptist Health.
- The responsible party will be asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached and remain on campus in their car during the patient’s procedure.
- Baptist Health physicians and staff will relay updates, surgery outcomes, and discharge instructions to the responsible party via phone.
- Patients should expect to receive more communication from their surgeon’s office regarding specific details.
Baptist says elective procedures that involve the sinuses will not be performed.
Along with elective procedures, Baptist says appointments inside clinics will resume at a reduced capacity.
- Well, and sick appointments will be spaced out at different times of the day, and schedules will be spaced out to comply with current social distancing policies.
- Only patients with scheduled appointments will be allowed to enter. No visitors will be allowed to accompany patient appointments.
- Patients will also be triaged to determine when and how they will be scheduled.
More information will be given to patients from the provider’s office.
Visitors are still not permitted to enter Baptist Health facilities unless in compassionate care situations, such as maternity, NICU, and end-of-life scenarios. Temperature questionnaires and screenings will continue before patients, visitors, and staff will be allowed into any facilities.
Along with this, all visitors, patients, and staff must wear a mask of some type while in a Baptist facility.
Baptist also asks that patients and visitors do not wear gloves.
“While gloves can be protective if worn incorrectly or multiple times they can be a carrier of infection and cause more harm than good.”
For more information on how to make a face covering, please visit this website.
