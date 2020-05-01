Suspect in multiple Montgomery storage unit burglaries arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery detective with a keen eye on a license plate appears to have cracked the case involving multiple area storage unit burglaries.
Officers with the Montgomery Police Department Patrol Investigation Bureau, or PIB, have arrested Thomas Christopher Smith, 36. He’s now facing more than two dozen charges for burglary and theft of property.
Smith is accused of breaking into multiple units at various east Montgomery storage facilities. Investigators say their probe is ongoing and more targeted units may be discovered by victims in the coming days.
The crimes were spread across multiple days between April 6 and 15.
Authorities said security footage provided by some of the facilities aided their investigation. Then, on Tuesday, a detective was in the area of one of the burglaries and recognized the same vehicle tag seen on a security video. Smith was stopped and taken into custody.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives entered the man’s house and immediately found a considerable amount of stolen property, which they showed sitting in multiple storage containers during a Friday morning news conference.
Items included antiques and collectors memorabilia, TVs, toys and other property.
Police said one victim advised them that she’d placed about $125K worth of property in storage while moving. Detectives are working to identify other victims and return their property.
Smith, meanwhile, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $215,000.
