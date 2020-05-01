Troy University plans to have students return to campus this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University plans to offer on-campus instruction this fall.
Chancellor Jack Hawskins made the announcement Friday. Hawkins also said all campuses will reopen June 1.
Classes will continue online through the summer.
The university also plans to have commencement for spring and summer graduates on July 24.
The University of Alabama and Huntingdon College announced this week they plan to resume on-campus instruction in the fall.
Auburn University said a decision about its plans for the fall semester will come at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.