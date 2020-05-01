Turning hot, but many of us may go more than a week without any rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are about to go up, up and away across central and southern Alabama. Not only that, but there will be more sun than you could ask for for the next several days.
A dominant area of high pressure will anchor itself overhead today before sliding to our east this weekend. The will effectively keep precipitation and even most cloud cover away from the area.
Alabama won’t be the only state seeing ample sunshine and toasty temps this weekend into next week. Most of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida will join in on the summertime pattern.
While we aren’t expecting the heat to reach record-shattering levels, both Monday and Tuesday could feature high temperatures within a degree or two of the record for each day. And it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we do tie a record high with the current records of 93° on Monday and 92° on Tuesday.
While there is a 10-20% chance of a shower on both Monday and Tuesday, it’s looking increasingly likely that most of us stay entirely dry until Tuesday night and Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will slide from north to south across the state, possibly bringing a shower or thunderstorm with it.
Even those rain chances aren’t looking impressive. So it would be fair to say that many of us may not see a drop of rain over the next 7-10 days.
