Veterans homes ‘OK’ on staff and PPE, commissioner says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s veterans homes take care of one the state’s most vulnerable groups during the pandemic.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis held a Facebook live town hall providing an update.
“We continue the heavy use of masks, gloves, specialized clothing to protect,” he said. “Right now we think we’re OK on staff and PPE. Like everybody across the country we’ve had to reach out for additional sources of PPE to keep our stocks up.”
There are 18 confirmed COVID-related deaths at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. It is the hardest hit facility with 85 residents and 39 employees testing positive since April 8. There are 42 veterans at the facility that are considered active positive as of now.
“Our hearts go out to the families," he said. “This is a very difficult fight we’re all engaged in. I do not want to sugar coat it at all.”
The department received special permission to test everyone at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, according to the commissioner. However, Davis said they are not able to test everyone at the other homes.
“The protocol remains in place that they can’t test someone until they are symptomatic,” he said.
John Matson is with the Alabama Nursing Home Association which represents the veterans homes.
“Recently the CDC has revised its recommendations to give a little more priority to symptomatic nursing home residents," Matson said. "But that still is not helping us in the all asymptomatic carriers.”
