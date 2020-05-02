Greenville native, NFL star feeds community during pandemic

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - On Sundays Greenville native Za’Darius Smith usually spends his time tackling opponents on the football field. Friday, he was helping to tackle the coronavirus.
Last week Smith helped to hand out pizzas. This week Smith and his family handed out over 1,000 McDonald’s meals to families with kids in his hometown.
His mother said Smith wants the Greenville community to know he hasn’t forgotten about them and is supporting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted to give back to the community. We wanted the community to know we were all in this together. That they weren’t by themselves. That he wasn’t brought up to be selfish. That he wanted to give back to the community," said Sharon Smith, Za’Darius’s mother. “He wanted the community to know he feels their pain.”
Smith earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl this past season as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He recorded 13.5 sacks, 41 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 2019.
