Group to hold canned food drive to benefit nonprofit

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville organization is hosting a canned food drive next week to benefit a nonprofit organization.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10731 will hold its Canned Food and Non-perishable Item Drive Monday to benefit the Autauga Interfaith Care Center at St Joseph Catholic Church in Prattville.
The drive will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The group says all drivers have to do is drive up, drop off their donations in the St. Joseph parking lot in front of the Family Life Center, and drive off.
The group says cash donations are also acceptable.
All items will be dropped off at the Autauga Interfaith Care Center Tuesday.
