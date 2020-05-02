Montgomery woman dies in Saturday morning crash north of Prattville

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman was killed in a Saturday morning crash just north of Prattville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says 20-year-old Cavaughn Aiyanla Nixon was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 5:50 a.m.
The vehicle Nixon was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on Interstate 65 near mile marker 184, Carswell says. According to Carswell, the crash scene is approximately 3 miles north of Prattville.
He says Nixon was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.