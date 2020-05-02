Montgomery woman dies in Saturday morning crash north of Prattville

Montgomery woman dies in Saturday morning crash north of Prattville
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | May 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 1:32 PM

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman was killed in a Saturday morning crash just north of Prattville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says 20-year-old Cavaughn Aiyanla Nixon was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 5:50 a.m.

The vehicle Nixon was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on Interstate 65 near mile marker 184, Carswell says. According to Carswell, the crash scene is approximately 3 miles north of Prattville.

He says Nixon was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.