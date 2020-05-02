The Shoppes at EastChase empty after many stores choose not to reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is the second day retail stores are able to open under Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s new “Safer at Home” order that went into effect Thursday at 5 p.m.
However, when eager shoppers arrived to The Shoppes at EastChase Saturday, they found most stores chose not to reopen.
Muriel Saunders drove all the way from Troy to finally get a chance to shop at some of her favorite shops, only to find that almost all of them are still closed.
“I’m dying to shop. I want to spend my money people, why aren’t y’all open?” Muriel said. “I am just very disappointed. It’s time America opened up, people need to go back to work.”
So the question now is when will stores reopen?
Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager for The Shoppes at Eastchase, said because they are an outdoor mall a lot of their stores will open sooner than some indoor malls, but that most national retailers will not open their doors until mid-May, and even then it will happen in gradual phases.
“We have a lot of national retailers and many of those are opening in phases, so while the state of Alabama has reopened retail, some of our stores are not open yet,” Wasserman said. “We are still taking precautions. We have our maintenance team that is cleaning our seating areas and making sure our restrooms are clean. We have floor decals to remind shoppers to keep social distancing, so we are doing a lot of things in an effort for when they do open completely.”
Although not all of their stores have kept their doors shut.
“Some of our locally-owned stores like Mountain High Outfitters, Versona is a national store but they did reopen, Pandora will reopen on Monday just in time for Mother’s Day, but it is not mad chaos like most would assume,” Wasserman said.
Some stores are doing curbside as a safe alternative.
“So, you can call or you can order online and pick up right at the curbside,” Wasserman said. “I know a lot of people are looking to shop for Mother’s Day and it’s unfortunate that we don’t have as many options as we normally do, but if there is something that you need you can always call the stores.”
Wasserman said there have been several people flooding their inboxes, anxious to get out and shop, but they will have to hold out a little bit longer to get into some stores.
The Shoppes at EastChase did announced that their Farmers Market will open on next Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon and will remain open all summer.
