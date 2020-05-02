Warm, dry first weekend of May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The past few days of be pleasant with a lot of sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures, but as the weekend progresses we are about to see out first taste of Summer-like heat! An area of high pressure will anchor itself over the Deep South, keeping us basically cloud and rain-free for the next few afternoons, but it will also allow us to bake a bit in the sunshine...
Saturday is a touch warmer than our Friday was, but still even with a bit more heat it’s all manageable thanks to lower humidity; at our warmest point most spots will climb into the mid 80s.
Abundant sunshine will stick around through Sunday, which means we will get even warmer for the second half of the weekend. Expect more mid and even upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon.
While we aren’t expecting the heat to reach record-shattering levels this weekend, both Monday and Tuesday could feature high temperatures within a degree or two of the record for each day.
And it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we do tie a record high with the current records of 93° on Monday and 92° on Tuesday.
While there is a 10-20% chance of a shower on both Monday and Tuesday, it’s looking increasingly likely that most of us stay entirely dry until Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That’s when a cold front will slide from north to south across the state, possibly bringing a shower or thunderstorm with it.
Even those rain chances aren’t looking impressive... so it would be fair to say that many of us may not see a drop of rain over the next 7-10 days.
