Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Montgomery County Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A one-day drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Montgomery County Health Department this week.
Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., patients who meet the testing criteria and call for an appointment at (334) 293-6481 can get tested for the coronavirus at the Montgomery County Health Department located at 3060 Mobile Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108.
To receive a test, individuals must meet these criteria which were updated April 24:
- The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or
- The patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, and
- Hospitalized, or immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, or
- Age 65 years or older, or
- A healthcare worker, or associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- Has moderate, severe, or worsening symptoms.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
