Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

Planning is underway for reopening Arizona’s public schools in the next school year and the state’s top education official says decisions and guidance will come soon. Schools are closed for the rest of the current school year due to the coronavirus. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KJZZ that some districts start their school years as early as mid-July so “the next school year is really right around the corner." Hoffman says her office aims to have a plan available for distribution by the end of May. Health officials say 348 people have died in Arizona and there have been more than 8,000 positive cases.