Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Fighter jets roar over Georgia in tribute to health workers
ATLANTA (AP) — The military's aerial tribute to health care workers had Georgians gathering in small groups on parking decks, rooftop patios and along normally busy interstates. Spectators cheered loudly as the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds roared over Atlanta Saturday afternoon on a flight path carrying them over the area's major hospitals. The tribute comes as Georgia reports two-dozen more deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to at least 1,174. Nearly a thousand new cases were reported in the most recent daily update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE TESTING
AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press analysis finds most states are not meeting the minimum levels of coronavirus testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers, even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. Three months into the public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed. States are being left to devise testing programs mostly on their own. Without robust testing, public health experts say states will be unable to detect outbreaks quickly enough to contain them.
OPEN CONTAINERS-CITY LAW
Georgia city could let people carry alcohol around downtown
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A southeast Georgia city is considering allowing people to carry alcoholic beverages around its downtown. The Statesboro Herald reports the possible changes were discussed in a city council work session last month. Among other changes that could be coming to Statesboro would be to let public officials hold licenses to sell alcohol. The city currently bans officials from holding licenses. City Attorney Cain Smith noted that Georgia’s only statewide open container law is one that prohibits open alcoholic beverage containers inside vehicles. He says cities such as Savannah have made similar moves. Mayor Jonathan McCollar says he wants to create a blanket exemption for the city's center.
CLARKE SCHOOLS-ACCREDITATION
Accreditor frowns on Georgia school system's board troubles
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district’s accreditation has been downgraded after an accrediting agency slammed its school board for questionable conduct. The Athens Banner-Herald reports the Clarke County school district’s status was moved down to “accredited under review.” The school system is still accredited by Cognia. In a statement, the 14,000-student district said the school board and administrators “will work to address all directives provided within the report.” The agency faulted the school board, with Cognia giving the district the lowest possible grade of “insufficient” on a school board leadership standard.
SCHOOL DESEGREGATION-GEORGIA
No race balance, but desegregation ends for Georgia district
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is releasing a southwest Georgia school system from a racial desegregation order, ruling its overwhelmingly African American enrollment isn’t its fault. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands Sr. on Wednesday signed an order declaring the Dougherty County school system has reached unitary status 57 years after it was sued. The judge finds no evidence that imbalances are related to discriminatory intent or the district’s former status of being segregated by law. Dougherty County schools haven't achieved racial balance, though. In 1980 45% of the district’s 20,000 students were white and 55% were black. Last November, 89% of Dougherty County’s 13,000 students were black.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia budget writers ask agencies to ready cuts amid virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers in charge of the budget are asking all state agencies to prepare for cuts of 14% due to the coronavirus pandemic, totaling nearly $4 billion. The call for reductions comes as some retail stores in Georgia began to reopen Friday, the first day after Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a statewide stay-at-home order. Total confirmed infections in Georgia have passed 27,400 and the state counts at least 1,166 deaths. Kemp earlier this year had set a $28 billion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2021, beginning July 1. But that was before the pandemic left more than a million Georgians out of work.
BRIBERY PLEA
Georgia man pleads guilty to bribing airport official
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to bribing a City of Atlanta official for a contract at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak, in a news release Friday said 58-year-old Hayat Choudhary, of Lilburn, Georgia, paid the official, who worked in the city’s Department of Procurement, $20,000 to secure the contract. Choudhary pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. Pak's office did not say whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAMADAN IN AMERICA
In US, a virus-era Ramadan presents obstacles, opportunities
For Muslims in the United States, there is no other time more centered around gathering in congregation than the holy month of Ramadan. In every corner of the country, believers attend community iftar meals to break the fast and then pack neatly into tight rows for nightly prayers at the mosque. On weekends, especially, some may linger longer as they catch up and share in the pre-dawn suhoor meal. But this year, Ramadan falls during a global pandemic. In the U.S., with the world’s highest COVID-19 death toll, that means being forced to mark the month in different, more virtual and sometimes solitary ways.