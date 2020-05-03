4-year-old accidentally shot by younger sibling in Western Hills parking lot

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old boy by his younger sibling.
The incident took place Saturday morning in the parking lot of Western Hills Mall. Deputies reported to the scene at 11:45 am, after the boy had already been taken to Children’s Hospital.
According to witnesses, the 4-year-old was in the backseat of a car with his siblings, when a younger sibling found a handgun and accidentally shot the boy.
The child was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived and is reported to be in critical condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
