Alabama unemployment claim payouts top $500M in 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a half-billion dollars in unemployment compensation has been paid out by the Alabama Department of Labor in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic in a little more than two weeks.
Monday, ADOL said it had reached $503 million in disbursements to residents across all three programs covered in the federal CARES Act.
Those programs include nearly $248 million through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $5 million through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and $800,000 through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
The half-billion dollars has been paid to 206,694 claimants from March 16 to May 1.
Those looking to track their claims can do so here, or find other information including a section on frequently asked questions.
“We continue to work on a daily basis to improve the systems to make them more efficient and to streamline payments,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We hear the complaints and take them seriously. ADOL is working around the clock to ensure that everyone who is entitled to these funds receives them. Even though we’ve made payments to 84% of those who have filed, we know there are many still waiting, and you have not been forgotten.”
