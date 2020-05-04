Arrest made after body found along Troy roadside

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made following the discovery of a man’s body Friday morning along a roadside in Troy.
Leon Jarmarcus Wilmore, 27, of Troy, is now charged with murder for the the death of Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry, 28, also of Troy.
Wilmore was arrested Saturday by officers with the Troy Police Department, who were assisted in their investigation by multiple agencies including the Pike County offices of sheriff, coroner, and district attorney, as well as the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, the ATF, and FBI.
Police responded to reports of a man down around 7 a.m. Friday morning and found the victim’s body in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 29 South.
Grandberry was lying in tall grass just south of the Conecuh River Bridge, investigators said. He had been shot multiple times with a small caliber handgun.
After processing the scene and collecting evidence, investigators started looking for a suspect. Wilmore soon became one after it was learned he and the victim had an argument at a party Thursday night.
Police spoke with the man Saturday and arrested him on an outstanding alias warrant for contempt of court. He was taken to the Troy City Jail where a warrant for murder was filed Sunday.
Wilmore has since been transported to the Pike County Jail were he’s being held on a bond totaling $100,000.
