Bill seeks property tax increase to benefit Montgomery Public Schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill that would increase property taxes in Montgomery County could be presented to an Alabama House committee as early as Tuesday.
The bill, which Democratic Rep. Kirk Hatcher of Montgomery, filed Monday, would benefit Montgomery Public Schools. It would increase the ad valorem tax on all taxable property in Montgomery County except the town limits of Pike Road.
If lawmakers pass the bill, it would go to voters for final approval.
Montgomery Public Schools currently collects 10 mills. The bill proposes increasing the rate to 18.5 mills, which is equal to $1.85 on each $100 of assessed value.
In February, the Montgomery County Commission voted in favor of sending the proposed tax increase to state lawmakers.
In March, the Montgomery County Board of Education decided to hire lobbyists in hopes of moving forward with an election. At the meeting in March, school board member Jannah Bailey made a passionate plea for increased funding for the school system.
Bailey said it is a race issue that is preventing the school board from getting the funding it needs. She said hiring a lobbyist to help in the fight for funding is what the board needed to do.
