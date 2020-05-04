Blount Co. Sheriff tells deputies to not stop businesses or churches reopening against statewide order

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he knows he’ll take some heat for it, but he’s told deputies to not stop any businesses or churches that are reopening against statewide orders.
Moon posted the message on social media over the weekend, saying in part, “I’ve told my deputies NOT to go into businesses or churches and stop either.”
The order from Moon is a direct contradiction to Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, which began Thursday evening. The safer at home order allowed retail stores and beaches to reopen with restrictions, but hair salons, nail salons, inside dining at restaurants, churches and other businesses remain closed under the order.
Moon notes in the post that he knows his stance might not be favorable to some but it’s a decision he had to make.
Blount County has 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no reported deaths.
Moon’s full social media post is below:
“I’ve told my deputies NOT to go into businesses or churches and stop either. I know I’ll take some heat on this from the public, others in Law Enforcement, and possible the governor but I just can’t force myself to go after hard working people and churches for doing what they feel like is the best thing for them and their families or congregations.”
