Dr. Scott Harris on Meet the Press: Alabama needs more COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s safer at home order went into effect Thursday. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press about the restrictions and what it would take for them to be lifted.
Harris stressed the state needs more and better testing before restrictions can be lifted.
"We probably have a total amount of laboratory bench capacity to do the number of tests we would like to do but those tests are really unevenly distributed throughout the state,” Harris said.
Harris said in urban areas, like Jefferson or Madison counties, it is easier to get tested. In rural areas, there isn't as much access.
“We've also have been surprised to find that we have not necessarily gotten negative test results reported to us. It's hard to come up with a good denominator so that we know the number of positive tests that we have.
Harris says the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached out to all the labs but many are out of state.
“It's just difficult to get all that information," Harris said.
When it comes to the safer at home order, Harris said he believes Ivey made the right decision.
"There are people who are certainly wanting to maintain their livelihoods, want to maintain their businesses and we have to balance that with keeping everyone as safe as possible," Harris said.
Harris said some statewide restrictions could be reinstated, however, if the state saw a spike in cases.
“I think that is the approach that probably all states would want to make. We see where we are after changes are made and then make changes if necessary," Harris said.
The safer at home order allowed beaches and retail stores to reopen with certain restrictions but requires close contact businesses like barbershops and salons to remain closed.
