Economic distress fuels mental health concerns, suicides and overdoses expected to rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There's no question the pandemic is having far-reaching mental health impacts, stemming from social distancing and economic stress. The decision to fully reopen the economy is a tightrope, even for health care providers.
“You’ve got two parts, you’ve got the medical part and you’ve got a business part; I consider me both,” said Montgomery Pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher, M.D. “Doctors are getting hit as hard as anybody. They say 20 percent of doctors’ offices across Alabama will either shut down or go bankrupt because of this. We can’t shut down the society forever.”
Protecting our health by keeping the economy closed could have a lethal impact too, costing businesses revenue and ultimately jobs.
“The unemployment rate is getting too high,” Thrasher explained. “Right now there are 20 million people in America that are unemployed. The Federal Reserve of St Louis said the worst case scenario is we will have a 32 percent unemployment rate. Right now it is roughly 20 percent.”
Thrasher says for every 1 percent increase in the unemployment rate there will be a subsequent 3.6 percent increase in drug and alcohol overdoses.
“For every 1 percent increase in unemployment, you’ll have a 1 percent increase in suicide,” he stated.
According to that scenario, if the U.S. hits a 32 percent unemployment rate around 70,000 people would lose their lives as a result of COVID-19 - without ever contracting the virus.
People are crying out for help. In March, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported their Disaster Distress Helpline had an 891 percent increase in call volume compared to March 2019.
The Crisis Text Line’s capacity nearly doubled since the beginning of March due to the mental health impact of COVID-19, and 78 percent of those conversations indicate financial stress is driving their anxiety.
The Crisis Text Line is also offering crisis counseling to essential workers. Health care workers are navigating unthinkable situations and continue to confront death at an alarming rate.
Thrasher says this has been a difficult time for the medical industry, noting the emotional toll it’s taken on his partners and respiratory therapists who are working with the most critical COVID-19 patients. He noted two people who help sanitize a local hospital contracted the virus and are critically ill; one is on a ventilator.
“It is a very, very trying,” said Thrasher. “We have people who are dying in the hospital, we talk to their families on the phone, which is not an ideal way to talk to people when they are dying, they can’t see or talk to their loved ones. It’s probably the most emotionally trying time I’ve had in my life.”
If you are feeling overwhelmed during this time, a number of resources are available free of charge. You can speak or text with licensed, trained counselors. Your information will be confidential, and those who reach out can remain anonymous.
You can reach SAMHSA's Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
You can search for local treatment options here.
The Crisis Text Line offers around the clock crisis counseling to those who feel more comfortable writing out their concerns.
Text HOME to 741741
Health care workers and essential employees: Text FRONTLINE to 741741
You can also send a message through their website.
“Crisis Counselors only know what texters share with them, and that information stays between you, unless sharing it with emergency services is absolutely necessary for your safety,” the website said.
Tips on how to protect your mental health during this time can be found here.
The number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.
