Employees at Sister Schubert’s in Luverne test positive for COVID-19

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A few employees at Sister Schubert’s in Luverne have tested positive for COVID-19.
T. Marzetti Company, which owns Sister Schubert’s, confirmed Monday that a small group of employees at the Luverne facility have positive results for COVID-19.
“Once we were made aware, we promptly activated our protocol for a COVID-19 diagnosis, placing the diagnosed employees and those in close contact into 14 day paid quarantine leave,” the company said. “In addition, we performed our daily extensive cleaning and sanitation of all the areas in question. These actions are consistent with the recommendations from the CDC and other health officials.”
T. Marzetti said the company remains in contact with the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency and other regulatory agencies.
