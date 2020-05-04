Farmers, agriculture businesses now eligible for SBA disaster aid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in decades, the Small Business Administration is providing aid to agriculture businesses, a change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For more than 30 years, SBA has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. That changed with legislation signed by President Donald Trump a week ago.
Now, farmers, ranchers and other agricultural businesses have access to emergency working capital through the SBA, Carranza confirmed.
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan opened Monday after funding was authorized by Congress through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act.
“These low-interest, long-term loans will help keep agricultural businesses viable while bringing stability to the nation’s vitally important food supply chains,” Carranza said.
Agricultural businesses must have 500 or fewer employees to be eligible.
As for Alabama small businesses as a whole prior to the agriculture addition, the Alabama Bankers Association says for “the first five days of the second round of funding, Alabama banks approved nearly 27,000 loans totaling $1.42 billion. The report details PPP activity through Friday and shows that on a national level Alabama ranks 27th in terms of number of loans issued and 28th in overall dollar value.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.