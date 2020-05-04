Hot start to the week, but the heat is short-lived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some like it hot... if you are one of those people, we have plenty of heat to go around Alabama for the next day or so! While we aren’t expecting the heat to reach record-shattering levels, both Monday and Tuesday could feature high temperatures within a degree or two of the record books.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but forecast highs today are just shy of the current records of 93° Montgomery holds for today, while tomorrow’s record is 92°.
Monday and most of Tuesday will be dry; then, a cold front takes aim at the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Moisture will be limited and this front will be fizzling out as it arrives... so, we’ll call for a few scattered pockets of rain - not a washout, not a severe weather setup. Some of us won’t get rain at all!
There is a low-end chance that we may see some lingering showers early Wednesday morning, but most of the activity should be south and east of the area by sunrise.
Beyond that, dry and relatively cool air returns Thursday and lasts through the upcoming weekend.
