Man charged in Montgomery robbery, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a 24-year-old man for an April robbery and shooting.
According to Capt. Sabra Coleman, Jamie Carter is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after an incident that took place in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.
Coleman says around 4 a.m. officers were called after a victim reported being assaulted. The victim told officers he and Carter were arguing when Carter robbed and shot him.
The victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to Coleman.
Carter was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Friday and charged.
