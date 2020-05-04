Montgomery town house catches fire overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight house fire is under investigation by the Montgomery Fire Department.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue units were called to the scene of a structure fire and found a two-story town house in the 2600 block of Woodley Park Drive.
Firefighters found flames visible from an upstairs window shortly before midnight Sunday.
The blaze was brought under control and it was determined the house was vacant at the time it started.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
