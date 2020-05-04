More inmates, employees test positive for COVID-19 at Montgomery city jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More employees and federal detainees at the Montgomery city jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Montgomery Police Department said Monday.
MPD confirmed a total of eight federal detainees and 13 employees have tested positive for the illness. On Tuesday, MPD and U.S. Marshals Service confirmed five USMS prisoners being held in the Montgomery City Jail, along with three correctional officers and two nurses tested positive.
WSFA 12 News has asked whether city detainees have been tested and has not received a response.
