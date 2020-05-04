Red Cross will get new Bloodmobile thanks to $150K donation

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross will soon be able to roll out a new Bloodmobile thanks to a $150,000 donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
“I am pleased to announce our donation for the purchase of a Bloodmobile," said PCI Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, “which will allow the Red Cross to replace an outdated one, and continue their mission of saving lives.”
“We value the generous support of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and community partners throughout Alabama whose contributions enable us to provide lifesaving blood to patients in need,” said Mark Beddingfield, CEO of the Red Cross Alabama Region.
It’s estimated that over the new lifespan of the new Bloodmobile, it could help save up to 30,000 lives.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.