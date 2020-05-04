State inmate sought after escape from Butler County Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating a state inmate who escaped from the Butler County Jail early Monday morning.
Jerome Sharp escaped around 5 a.m. from the facility, located in Greenville.
Sharp, 32, is approximately 5′9″ and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
ADOC says the inmate was serving a 20 year prison sentence for a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction out of Montgomery County. He was listed as a “recaptured parole violator,” per an ADOC escape notice release.
If you have any information on Sharp’s location, call your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
