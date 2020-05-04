State inmate sought after escape from Butler County Jail

State inmate sought after escape from Butler County Jail
The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating Jerome Sharp, a state inmate who escaped from the Butler County Jail early Monday morning. (Source: ADOC)
By WSFA Staff | May 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 5:47 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating a state inmate who escaped from the Butler County Jail early Monday morning.

Jerome Sharp escaped around 5 a.m. from the facility, located in Greenville.

Sharp, 32, is approximately 5′9″ and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

ADOC says the inmate was serving a 20 year prison sentence for a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction out of Montgomery County. He was listed as a “recaptured parole violator,” per an ADOC escape notice release.

If you have any information on Sharp’s location, call your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.