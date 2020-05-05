About 60 protesters 'demand’ reopening all businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 60 protesters rallied outside of the state Capitol building urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to reopen all Alabama businesses. This is the third protest in Montgomery from those who want the state back to work immediately.
The governor issued a safer at home order which is in effect until May 15. It allows certain business to reopen. Close-contact services, restaurants and other entertainment venues can’t fully reopen.
“If you can go into a Walmart, but you can’t get your hair cut, that’s not about health. That’s about picking winners and losers," said Ann Eubank, who traveled from Hoover.
Other protesters made the trek from Mobile, Huntsville and surrounding areas.
“And I don’t think anybody has the right to tell people they can’t work and then put that burden on the taxpayers who are working," said protester Clifton Robinson.
State lawmakers, including Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, joined.
“I just don’t understand why we are continually being oppressed and we have so much government overreach,” he said. "I truly believe that today is the day that we need to start working all across Alabama."
The small business coalition helped organize the protest. Stan Stinson owns restaurants in north Alabama.
“I own some businesses which are leaking money," Stinson said. “I’ve got close to 45 employees and I’m worried about their families. I’m worried about their kids. I’m worried about paying my bills.”
A spokesperson for the governor’s office provided this statement:
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.