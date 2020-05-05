Ala. Senate passes $2.38 billion general fund budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate passed the $2.38 billion general fund budget Tuesday.
Lawmakers, who reconvened in the state legislature Monday, are rushing to pass the budgets and local legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s general fund is a less robust budget than was originally anticipated, due to the virus’ effect on the economy.
Most agencies are at level funding, but the budget does include increases for some agencies. Agencies with major increases include the mental health department, Medicaid, and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Our general fund budget for the remainder of this year is fine,” said Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore. “And we don’t see any threat of proration and we see even as of the latest April number, we continue to see growth.”
The general fund budget now moves to the House for consideration.
