Alabama climbs past 8,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two months after Alabama reported its first case of COVID-19, the statewide number of confirmed cases has risen to approximately 8,100, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There have been approximately 105,000 tests conducted in Alabama so far.
As of Tuesday, ADPH’s data map shows 310 people have died from the respiratory virus. Long-term care residents have been affected particularly hard, make up about 35 percent of the state’s death toll.
Nearly 1,100 patients have been hospitalized since March 13.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or IHME, currently projects Alabama’s death rate to hit 2,300 by August.
Alabama is in the process of restarting its economy despite limited testing and an a continued increase in case numbers. Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order went into effect at the beginning of the month, allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions. Other businesses like close contact services, entertainment venues, and athletic facilities must remain closed.
Health officials are watching to see if the state has any upswing in illnesses after Ivey lifted a stricter stay-at-home order. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state should know by around May 10 whether data suggests a rebound.
The city of Montgomery is urging, but not requiring, residents to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, a curfew for the city and county is ongoing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for an indefinite time period.
ADPH has asked for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations. ADPH says they are asking for facemask donations for home health care patients. If you wish to donate, call 334-206-5696 or email ADPH at Choona.Lang@adph.state.al.us.
If you need assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, check out these resources.
